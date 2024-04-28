Zacks Research Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) – Zacks Research dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for TC Energy in a report released on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.37 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.40. The consensus estimate for TC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $4.18 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for TC Energy’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

TRP has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$61.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$54.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$54.44.

Shares of TSE TRP opened at C$49.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$52.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$51.59. TC Energy has a 52-week low of C$43.70 and a 52-week high of C$56.98. The firm has a market cap of C$51.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.32.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported C$1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.08 by C$0.27. The firm had revenue of C$4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.94 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 8.39%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 139.64%.

In other TC Energy news, Senior Officer Dawn Elizabeth De Lima bought 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$54.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,860.00. In other TC Energy news, Director Kevin B. Engel sold 2,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.33, for a total value of C$136,593.16. Following the sale, the director now owns -29 shares in the company, valued at approximately C($1,575.66). Also, Senior Officer Dawn Elizabeth De Lima purchased 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$54.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,860.00. Insiders purchased 4,526 shares of company stock worth $248,609 over the last three months. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

