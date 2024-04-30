SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) Stake Lowered by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Free Report) by 67.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,448 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in SiriusPoint were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in SiriusPoint by 14.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,770,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,196,000 after buying an additional 1,102,466 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,595,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,751,000 after acquiring an additional 897,341 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its position in SiriusPoint by 230.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 799,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,127,000 after purchasing an additional 557,248 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SiriusPoint during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,084,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in SiriusPoint in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,216,000. Institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPNT opened at $12.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.96. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a 52 week low of $8.39 and a 52 week high of $13.03.

SiriusPoint ( NYSE:SPNT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. SiriusPoint had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $645.80 million for the quarter.

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides aviation and space, accident and health, casualty, credit, marine and energy, property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.

