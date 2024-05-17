Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Teradyne, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:TER)

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Teradyne in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.92. The consensus estimate for Teradyne’s current full-year earnings is $3.02 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Teradyne’s Q1 2026 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.18. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $599.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on Teradyne from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Teradyne

Teradyne Stock Performance

Teradyne stock opened at $131.49 on Friday. Teradyne has a fifty-two week low of $81.07 and a fifty-two week high of $132.76. The stock has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.35.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 18.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total transaction of $450,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,030,754.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total transaction of $450,225.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,030,754.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.20, for a total transaction of $75,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,077,610.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Teradyne during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

About Teradyne

(Get Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.