Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $250,000 Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 44.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 937 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kickstand Ventures LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $805,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 14,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VONE opened at $240.82 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 52-week low of $185.74 and a 52-week high of $241.62. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.56.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

