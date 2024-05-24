David Michael Barrett Sells 14,680 Shares of Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Stock

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) CEO David Michael Barrett sold 14,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total transaction of $24,956.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 790,404 shares in the company, valued at $1,343,686.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

David Michael Barrett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 20th, David Michael Barrett sold 14,643 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total value of $24,893.10.

On Friday, May 17th, David Michael Barrett sold 14,805 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total value of $25,020.45.

On Wednesday, May 15th, David Michael Barrett sold 14,346 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total transaction of $25,105.50.

On Monday, May 13th, David Michael Barrett sold 14,091 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total transaction of $25,081.98.

On Friday, May 10th, David Michael Barrett sold 14,530 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $25,136.90.

On Wednesday, May 8th, David Michael Barrett sold 14,453 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total value of $25,148.22.

On Monday, May 6th, David Michael Barrett sold 14,510 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total value of $24,957.20.

On Friday, May 3rd, David Michael Barrett sold 15,180 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total value of $24,895.20.

On Wednesday, May 1st, David Michael Barrett sold 15,480 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total transaction of $24,922.80.

On Monday, April 29th, David Michael Barrett sold 1,500 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total value of $2,415.00.

Expensify Price Performance

Shares of Expensify stock opened at $1.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.96. Expensify, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $8.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expensify

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $33.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 million. Expensify had a negative net margin of 27.46% and a negative return on equity of 39.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Expensify in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expensify by 74.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 303,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 129,689 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Expensify by 16.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,346,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,158,000 after buying an additional 476,687 shares in the last quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. grew its holdings in Expensify by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azora Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Expensify in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXFY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Expensify from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Expensify from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.20.

About Expensify

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

