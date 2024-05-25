BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Invests $387,000 in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,142 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Crocs by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 185.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 342 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Crocs by 1,673.5% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Crocs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

CROX has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Crocs from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.75.

Crocs stock opened at $148.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.15 and its 200-day moving average is $114.58. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Crocs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.00 and a 12 month high of $150.71.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $938.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.29 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 19.80%. Crocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Michelle Poole sold 5,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.98, for a total transaction of $634,148.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 52,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,619,690.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 10,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total transaction of $1,427,615.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,184,368.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 5,074 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.98, for a total value of $634,148.52. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 52,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,619,690.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

