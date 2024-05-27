Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank reduced its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Chemed were worth $3,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Chemed by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 534,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,584,000 after acquiring an additional 17,487 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 386,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,727,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 311,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,726,000 after buying an additional 12,608 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 287,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,355,000 after buying an additional 24,161 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 228,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,513,000 after buying an additional 4,802 shares during the period. 95.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chemed alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Chemed from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Chemed from $712.00 to $697.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.

Chemed Stock Up 0.0 %

CHE stock opened at $555.37 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $600.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $595.13. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.46. Chemed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $492.84 and a fifty-two week high of $654.62.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.09 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $589.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.18 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 12.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 21.72 EPS for the current year.

Chemed Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chemed

In other Chemed news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $641.65, for a total value of $1,283,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,760 shares in the company, valued at $13,320,654. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Brian C. Judkins sold 11,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.00, for a total value of $7,196,910.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,190. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $641.65, for a total value of $1,283,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,320,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,808 shares of company stock worth $12,454,691. 3.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Chemed

(Free Report)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.