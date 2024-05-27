LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. HSBC lowered shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Price Performance

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Increases Dividend

OTCMKTS LVMUY opened at $163.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $172.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.58. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 52 week low of $138.11 and a 52 week high of $200.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd were paid a $1.6107 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. This is a positive change from LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne’s previous dividend of $1.20.

About LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers wines, and spirits under the domaine des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Château Galoupet, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Joseph Phelps, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Colgin Cellars,Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Eminente brands; and fashion and leather products under the Loewe, Moynat, Louis Vuitton, Berluti, RIMOWA, Patou, Loro Piana, FENDI, Celine, Christian Dior, Emilio Pucci, Givenchy, Kenzo, and Marc Jacobs brands.

