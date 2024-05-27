Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Invests $291,000 in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.6% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 168.8% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.13, for a total transaction of $299,343.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,782.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WTW shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $236.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $315.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $236.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.14.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $253.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $261.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.22. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a one year low of $195.29 and a one year high of $278.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.08. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.31%.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

